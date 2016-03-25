Gold price increases on world markets

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 24, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,08% and made 17 515,73. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,04% and amounted to 2 035,94 and Nasdaq up by 0,10% and constituted to 4 773,50 points.

Report informs, on European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,49% to 6 106,48 points, the German DAX reduced by 1,71% to 9 851,35 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 2,13% to 4 329,68 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,02% or 0,26 USD and made 1 217,08 USD. Euro rate to US dollar now makes 1,1159 (-0,13%).