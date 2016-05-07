Gold price increases on world markets

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 6, on US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,45% and made 17 740,63, S&P 500 index up by 0,32% and amounted to 2 057,14 and Nasdaq increased by 0,40% and constituted to 4 736,16 points.

Report informs, on European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,14% to 6 125,70 points, the German DAX up by 0,18% to 9 869,95 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,42% to 4 301,24 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX up by 21,07 USD or 1,71% and made 1 294,00 USD. Euro rate to US dollar made 1,1404 USD (-0,01%).