Gold price reduced in markets

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 5, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,85 % and made 16 776,43. S&P 500 index increased by 1,83% and amounted to 1 987,05 and Nasdaq went up by 1,56% and constituted 4 781,27 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 2,76% to 6 298,92 points, the German DAX rose by 2,74% to 9 814,79 points and French CAC-40 up by 3,54% and made 4 616,90 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX fell by 0,18% or 2 USD and made 1 135,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1184 (-0,04%).