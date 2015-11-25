Gold and Euro increased in markets

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ On November 24, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,11% and made 17 812,19. S&P 500 index increased by 0,12% and amounted to 2 089,14 and Nasdaq went up by 0,01% and constituted 5 102,81 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,45% and amounted to 6 277,23 points, the German DAX down by 1,43% and made 10 933,99 points and French CAC-40 went down by 1,41% and made 4 820,28 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,63% and amounted to 1 077,30 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,31% and made 1,0656.