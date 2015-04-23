Gold and Euro rate decreased

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 22, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,49% and made 18 038,27. S&P 500 index increased by 0,51% and amounted to 2 107,96 and Nasdaq up by 0,42% and constituted to 5 035,17 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,49% and amounted to 7 028,24 points, the German DAX reduced by 0,60% and made 11 867,37 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,36% and made 5 211,09 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 1,01% and amounted to 1 187,10 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,28% and made 1,0704.