Gold and Euro prices decreased in markets

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ On January 22, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,33% and made 16 093,51. S&P 500 index increased by 2,03% and amounted to 1 906,90 and Nasdaq went up by 2,66% and constituted to 4 591,18 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 2,19% to 5 900,01 points, the German DAX up by 1,99% to 9 764,88 points and French CAC-40 increased by 3,10% to 4 336,69 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX down by 0,30% and made 1 097,95 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,0796 USD (-0,72%).