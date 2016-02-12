Gold and Euro increased in markets

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 11, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,60% and made 15 660,18. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,23% and amounted to 1 829,08 and Nasdaq down by 0,39% and constituted to 4 266,84 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 2,39% to 5 536,97 points, the German DAX down by 2,93% to 8752,87 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 4,05% to 3 896,71 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 2,17% or 26,2 USD and made 1 234,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1293 USD (+0,05%).