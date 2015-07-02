 Top
    Close photo mode

    Gold and Euro decreased today

    But main West Fund indexes increased in markets

    Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 1, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,79% and made 17 757,91. S&P 500 index increased by 0,69% and amounted to 2 077,42 and Nasdaq up by 0,53% and constituted to 5 013,13 points.

    Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 1,34% and amounted to 6 608,59 points, the German DAX up by 2,15% and made 11 180,50 points and French CAC-40 up by 1,94% and made 4 883,19 points.

    This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,55% and amounted to 1 167,150 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,62% and made 1,1069. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi