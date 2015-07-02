Gold and Euro decreased today

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 1, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,79% and made 17 757,91. S&P 500 index increased by 0,69% and amounted to 2 077,42 and Nasdaq up by 0,53% and constituted to 5 013,13 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 1,34% and amounted to 6 608,59 points, the German DAX up by 2,15% and made 11 180,50 points and French CAC-40 up by 1,94% and made 4 883,19 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,55% and amounted to 1 167,150 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,62% and made 1,1069.