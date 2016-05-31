Gold and euro reduced on world markets

Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ The last Monday in May considered to be non-working day in USA called Decoration Day when the memory of those who died in military service remembered. Therefore, there were no changes in US stock market. Thus, Dow Jones is now 17 873,22 points, S&P 500 - 2 099,06 points, Nasdaq - 4 933,50 points.

Report informs, 30 May also considered to be non-working day in England because of the celebration of the Spring Bank Holiday. Therefore FTSE 100 has not changed and remains at 6 270,79 points, French CAC-40 increased by 0,32% to 4 529,40 points, German DAX increased by 0,46% to 10 333,23 points.

Price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,02% and made 1 212,15 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1134 USD (-0,17%).