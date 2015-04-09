Gold and Euro decreased in world markets

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 8, at US fund markets Dow Jones index up by 0,15% and made 17 902,51. S&P 500 index up by 0,21% and amounted to 2 081,90, and Nasdaq by 0,83% and constituted to 4 950,82 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,35% and amounted to 6 937,41 points, the German DAX drop by 0,72% and made 12 035,86 points and French CAC-40 by 0,28% and made 5 136,86 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 1,02% and amounted to 1 198,00 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,55% and made 1,0781.