 Top
    Close photo mode

    Global debts are rapidly growing

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The volume of global debt, including the state, corporate and financial sectors and households, broke the record in the second quarter with an increase of $ 11 trillion or 5.1% up to $ 226 trillion.

    Report informs citing the Institute of International Finance, GDP ratio in debts decreased by 1% to 324%.

    Experts are worried about an increase in the number of companies experiencing difficulties with debt servicing. Even at low rates, the share of such debtors reached 15-25% in Brazil, India, Turkey and China. The number of such companies is also growing in Canada, Germany, France and the USA. In total, this year, obligations for $ 1.1 trillion should be refinanced, by late 2018 - by another $ 1.7 trillion, about 25% of this debt is in US dollars.

    The total debt of developing countries in foreign currency now stands at $ 8.2 trillion (15% of their total debt), the level exceeds 40% in Hungary, Turkey, Argentina, Poland and Chile. But China, Russia, Turkey and India are waiting for maximum payments in the next year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi