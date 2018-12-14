Global debt hits record

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Global debt hit a record $184 trillion last year, equivalent to more than $86,000 per person -- more than double the average per-capita income, Report informs referring to Bloomberg.

Borrowing is led by the U.S., China, and Japan, the three biggest economies, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday, highlighting potential risks to global expansion given that their share of debt exceeds that of output. Overall, the amount of worldwide public and private debt is equal to about 225 percent of gross domestic product.

The IMF uses data for 190 countries dating back to the 1950s.