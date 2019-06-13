Georgia’s debt to Azerbaijan remains unchanged

As of June 1, 2019 Georgia’s debt to Azerbaijan made up $7.435 million, remaining unchanged compared to previous month, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing Finance Ministry.

By contrast to a month earlier, Georgia’s total external debt dropped $8.551 million to $5,367,140,000. Government accounts for $5,201,826,000 of this amount.

Georgia’s debt to Germany, France and Japan amounted to $317.941 million, $244.062 million and $214.749 million respectively.

Georgia’s debt to Turkey, Russia and Armenia remained unchanged at $14.273 million, $58.773 million and $8.305 million respectively.