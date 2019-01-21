Georgia's debt to Azerbaijan declines

Tbilisi. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ As of January 1, 2019, Georgia’s debt to Azerbaijan amounted to $7.819 mln, showing a decline of $159,000 from the previous month, Report’s Georgian bureau informs citing the Finance Ministry.

Georgia’s total external debt rose $325,948,000 last month, settling at $5,434,092,000 with the government accounting for $5,267,197,000.

Georgia’s debt to Germany, France and Japan amounted to $324.882 mln, $215.837 mln and $214.868 mln respectively.

Meanwhile, the country's debt to Turkey, Russia and Armenia dropped month-to-month to settle at $15.019 mln, $61.393 mln and $8.643 mln respectively.