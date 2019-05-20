Georgia increases import of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan by 17%

20 May, 2019 11:59

https://report.az/storage/news/882830b44389026a228ac5c2da0a9925/9ceb8032-05c9-47d0-87b2-0eefaa014544_292.jpg In January-April 2019, Georgia imported 62,102 tonnes of oil and oil products worth $34.21 million, respectively up 17.3% and 10.6% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia.