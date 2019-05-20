 Top

Georgia increases import of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan by 17%

​Georgia increases import of oil and oil products from Azerbaijan

In January-April 2019, Georgia imported 62,102 tonnes of oil and oil products worth $34.21 million, respectively up 17.3% and 10.6% in comparison to a year earlier, Report informs citing the National Statistics Office of Georgia. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi