​Gala Life Insurance increases authorized capital

3 July, 2019 11:25

https://report.az/storage/news/e74a9d8f3b1fa801dd9479ed71d1955c/dbdd5b18-c2fc-4234-b94e-c127452e78e2_292.jpg Gala Life Insurance OJSC is planning to increase the authorized capital by AZN 170,000 through issuing new shares, Report informs citing the company. The authorized capital will exceed AZN 13 million. Gala Life Insurance was established in 2008.

