"Gala Hayat Insurance" appoints new chairman

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Board of Directors of "Gala Hayat Insurance" OJSC have voted for its new chairman. This person is Kamal Ibrahimov, Report was informed in the company.

He replaced Fuad Guliyev (Chair of Board of Directors of AzRe Tekrarsigorta OJSC, main shareholder of Gala Hayat.)

Notably, earlier K.Ibrahimov was the Chairman of Observation Board of Bank Standard CJSC and Board of Directors of Standard Insurance OJSC, members of AB Standard CJSC.

Nevertheless, AB Standard CJSC told Report that they had no information about new appointment of K.Ibrahimov and he was still holding position of Chairman of Board of Directors.