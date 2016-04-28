Former chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan purchases share in 'AG Bank'

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ List of major shareholders of 'AG Bank' OJSC has been changed and name of foreign shareholder Grigory Marchenko added to the list.

Report informs citing the bank, currently, G.Marchenko owns 8,30% share in the bank's share capital. As a result of the capital increase, other shareholder - share of International Finance Corporation (IFC) fell from 17,5% to 4,28%, 'Kazimir Partners' from 10,0% to 2,45%, Farzulla Yusifov from 17,767% to 5,79%, as well as share of Chingiz Asadullayev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board increased from 23,27% to 31,68%.

Notably, in general, total number of shareholders has increased from 64 to 85. Total share of minority shareholders made 68,32%. Earlier, total share of minorities made 31,47%.