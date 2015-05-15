Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan increased by 25% this year

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter of this year the volume of trade with foreign countries, committed individuals and legal entities of Azerbaijan amounted to 5 812.1 million US dollars. Report was told in the State Statistics Committee.

During the reporting period, the volume of exports of goods amounted to 58.2% (3 383 700 000. Dollars), imports - 41.8% (2 428 400 000. Dollars), the excess of exports over imports came surplus of 955,3 million dollars.

The volume of foreign trade turnover in comparison with the same period last year grew by 24.7%, including export - by 20.8%, imports - by 36.6%. Along with this, the positive balance of foreign trade turnover decreased by 4 times.

The share of CIS countries accounted for 9.4%, or 548.4 million dollars of trade, the EU countries - 46.4%, or 2 697.0 million dollars, other countries - 44.2%, or 2566 7 million dollars.

Imports from CIS countries amounted to 19.4% (470.1 million dollars), EU countries - 25.4% (617.5 million dollars), other countries - 55.2% (1.3408 billion dollars) .

From Azerbaijan to the CIS countries exported 2.3% (78.3 million dollars) in EU countries - 61.5% (2.0795 billion dollars), in other countries - 36.2% (1,225,9 million dollars) of the total turnover.

During the first quarter of this year, exports of non-oil products exceeded last year's figure by 38.9% and amounted to 474.2 million dollars. The share of agricultural production falls 53.5%, the share of manufactured goods - 61.3% of total exports.