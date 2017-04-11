Foreign obligations of Azerbaijani banks reduce

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign obligations of commercial banks operating in Azerbaijan amounted 7 511.3 mln AZN by March 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to CBA, overall amount of obligations is down by 560.4 mln AZN or 6.94% in comparison with the same indicator on February 1. Foreign loans of commercial banks are up by 99.7 mln AZN or 1.35% in comparison with figure on the same date of last year.

Report’s expert group believes that the Manat gaining ground is the main cause behind falling foreign obligations of commercial banks in February. March will probably also feature decrease in foreign obligations of commercial banks due to declining rate of US dollar.