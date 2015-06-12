Foreign investments increased by 45% this year in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May foreign sources of investment in fixed assets amounted to 2 625,3 mln manat. Foreign sources of investment increased by 44,8% compared to the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee. 2 343,0 mln manats or 89,3%- of the investments in fixed capital by foreign countries and international organizations are from UK, Norway, Turkey, USA, France, Iran, Russia, and Japan was owned by investors.

Thus, 839,0 mln manats of investments or 32,0% accounted for UK, 370,5 mln manats or 14,1% is the Norwegian currency, 363,3 mln manats or 13,8% - of Turkey.

In January-May 2015 for the economic and social development of the country 6 416,3 mln manats was allocated in fixed assets from all financial resources, 76,9%-of it was spent for the execution of construction works.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, the volume of investments in fixed capital increased by 3,7%,, the amount of funds used for construction works increased by 12,0%.

The volume of investments from internal sources of funds to fixed capital made up 59.1%.