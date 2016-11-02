 Top
    Close photo mode

    Foreign exchange reserves of Central Bank reduced again

    The official foreign exchange reserves of the CBA close to 4 billion

    Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of official foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on November 1, 2016 amounted to 4 005.5 million USD.

    Report informs referring to the CBA, foreign exchange reserves as compared with October 1, decreased by 127.2 million USD, or 3.08%.

    Over the last year the bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell by 2.829 billion USD, or 41.39%, compared with the beginning of the year by 1.011 billion USD, or 20.16%.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi