Foreign exchange reserves of Central Bank reduced again

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of official foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on November 1, 2016 amounted to 4 005.5 million USD.
Report informs referring to the CBA, foreign exchange reserves as compared with October 1, decreased by 127.2 million USD, or 3.08%.
Over the last year the bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell by 2.829 billion USD, or 41.39%, compared with the beginning of the year by 1.011 billion USD, or 20.16%.
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author