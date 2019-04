Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ The official currency reserves of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to 4.011 bln USD as of December 1, 2016.

Report informs citing theCentral Bankof Azerbaijan Republic, it is higher by 5.5 mln USD or 0.1% compared to November 1.

Foreign exchange reserves of CBA decreased by 1 005,7 mln USD or 20% as well as by 2 234,6 mln USD or 35,8% in last one year.