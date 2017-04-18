 Top
    Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan up by $ 519 mln

    Country's foreign exchange reserves declined by 672 mln USD or 1.8%

    Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of foreign currency reserves amounted to $37 639,9 mln as of April 1, 2017.

    Report informs, 88,2% or $33 207,2 bln accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and 11,8% or $4 432,7 mln forCentral Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). In first quarter of this year foreign exchange reserves increased by 518,5 mln USD or 1,4. In Fund's reserves an increase made 60,2 mln USD or 0,2%, while in Central Bank's reserves was 458,3 mln USD or 11,4%

    Notably, in 2016, total foreign exchange reserves decreased by 671,9 mln USD 1,75%. During the year Fund's foreign exchange reserves decreased by 1 038,8 mln. USD or 3%. Central Bank's reserves increased by 366.9 mln. USD or 9%.

     Fund's foreign currency reserves (mln $)Central Bank's foreign currency reserves(mln $)Azerbaijan's total foreign currency
    resources (mln $)
    01.04.201733 207,24 432,737 639,9
    01.01.201733 147,03 974,437 121,4
    01.10.201635 822,14 132,739 954,8
    01.07.201635 117,94 283,939 401,8
    01.04.201634 246,04 065,838 311,8
