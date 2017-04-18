Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan up by $ 519 mln

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Total volume of foreign currency reserves amounted to $37 639,9 mln as of April 1, 2017.

Report informs, 88,2% or $33 207,2 bln accounted for the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and 11,8% or $4 432,7 mln forCentral Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). In first quarter of this year foreign exchange reserves increased by 518,5 mln USD or 1,4. In Fund's reserves an increase made 60,2 mln USD or 0,2%, while in Central Bank's reserves was 458,3 mln USD or 11,4%

Notably, in 2016, total foreign exchange reserves decreased by 671,9 mln USD 1,75%. During the year Fund's foreign exchange reserves decreased by 1 038,8 mln. USD or 3%. Central Bank's reserves increased by 366.9 mln. USD or 9%.