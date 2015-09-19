Forecast: Dollar/Euro exchange rate will reach parity in 2017 - ANALYSIS

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Recent global economic and financial changes could adversely affect the US economy and may lead to a weakening of inflation.

After the Fed's decision exchange rate of the euro against dollar increased by 1.3% and shifted from 1.1289 USD / EUR to 1.1437 USD / EUR.United States 'Dow Jones' index rose by 1% immediately after the decision, and then decreased by 0.4%.

Report experts believe that WTI crude oil prices in the near future against the background of a decline in oil production in the US, "Brent" will be higher.Spread between these brands is now down by 2.40 USD, while the spread in 2011 was in favor of "Brent" crude oil (27 USD).Within a few years, the average annual price of, "Brent" will be 25-50 USD / barrel.

The price of gold by the end of the year is likely to remain at 1 080-1 150 dollars / ounce.After a period of decline in liquidity in the global market and to increase of the interest rate will adversely affect the price of gold.In the long run, decline of gold price down to 800 USD / ounce is inevitable.

USD / EUR exchange rate can reach the level of 1,20-1,22, as mentioned earlier by Report.

The devaluation of currencies of trading partner countries and fluctuations in oil prices may affect national currency of Azerbaijan. After 2017 this impact can be worse by strengthening of the US dollar that would increase the pressure on manat again.

Experts believe that, 40% correction of the exchange rate of manat is possible at the beginning of next year.