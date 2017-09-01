Forecast: Bitcoin will reach $500,000

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Bitcoin will reach $500,000 by 2030 in the global market.

Report informs citing Forexpf.ru, according to the Wall Street Journal, early Snapchat investor Jeremy Liew expects this.

Security company founder John McAfee believes it’ll take only three years.

The digital currency reached a new all-time high $4,750 an increase of more than 350% year-to-date.

"Bespoke Investment Group contrasted the rise in bitcoin with infamous bubbles such as the tech market in the late nineties. There’s almost no comparison. Tech stocks rose just over 1,000 percent over the entire course of their bubble, and bitcoin is already up more than twice that".