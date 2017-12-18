Forecast: Bitcoin to hit $ 300,000-400,000

© George Frey/Getty Images

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The current price of Bitcoin in global market will raise up to $ 300,000-400,000.

Report informs citing the Habertürk, the Founder and Director of Research at Standpoint Research Ronnie Moas said.

In July, Moas predicted that Bitcoin will reach $ 5,000 which was $ 2,600 and this time in his interview with the CNBC he said the price will rise to $ 300,000-400,000: “In my opinion, the end of the game for the bitcoin will be a range of $ 300,000-400,000, and this crypto-currency will be the most valuable currency in the world. There will be only 21 million bitcoins in the world and therefore demand for it will sharply increase”.

"I do not know how much gold is in the world, but I know how much bitcoin will be. Over two years 300 million people will own bitcoins. The sharp difference between supply and demand will lead to increase in price”, Moas said.

Notably, yesterday, operations on Bitcoin futures were launched at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). As a result, the bitcoin exceeded the psychological limit of $ 20,000. At present, the price is about $ 19,000. Its capitalization is $ 320 bln and the market share is 54.1%.