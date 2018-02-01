Forecast: Bitcoin price may drop to $ 100

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ After 10 years, the price of Bitcoin will likely to be over $ 100.

Report informs referring to the Expert journal, Professor of Economics at Harvard University, Ken Rogoff told the Business Insider.

"Bitcoin's price will not go down to zero. Because North Korea and Russia are always ready to use it due to the sanctions. At present, bitcoin’s anonymousness is the reason why it is so expensive. But sooner or later bitcoin has to lose its anonymity to be legitimate. Gradually, Governments will play a key role in regulating the crypto-currency market. Replacement of bank cards and cash will reduce the security of electronic transfers. At one point, anonymous non-cash crypto exchange will occur, which will not be a crypto-currency because it is no longer anonymous. At present, there are many ideas in this field", analyst said.

Rogoff said that both metal coins and paper banknotes were created by the private sector, and then the governments regulated them: "The process can be repeated in the issue of crypto-currency. Speaking of monetary system, governments are working on it”.