    Fitch Ratings affirms raiting of Azerbaijan

    ''The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency debt affirmed at 'BB+''

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks. 

    Report informs referring to the Fitch Ratings website. 

    "The issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency debt has also been affirmed at 'BB+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB+'. The Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B' and the issue rating on Azerbaijan's senior unsecured short-term local-currency bond has been affirmed at 'B', the agency stated.

