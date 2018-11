Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fitch international rating agency predicts average 1.89 AZN/USD exchange rate until end of 2019.

Report informs referring to the agency, new report also reveals forecast on average prices for Brent oil in coming 3 years.

The agency predicts average 45 USD/barrel for 2017, 55 USD/barrel for 2018 and 60 USD/barrel for 2019.