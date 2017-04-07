Fitch affirms rating of Pasha Yatırım Bankası

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Fitch international rating agency has affirmed National Long-Term Rating of Pasha Yatirim Bankasi AS (PBTR), Turkey-based subsidiary of Pasha Bank OJSC at 'A(tur)'.

Report informs referring to agency, the outlook is negative.

The national rating is driven by potential support from PBTR's parent, Azerbaijan's Pasha Bank OJSC (PB, BB-/Negative), which owns 99.9% of PBTR's shares.

PBTR's negative outlook mirrors that of PB, which in turn reflects that of the Azerbaijan sovereign.