"Fitch" affirms rating of Accessbank

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Fitch Ratings maintains the Bank’s Long-Term Rating in the ‘BB’ Category with Outlook ‘Stable’ at “BB”.

Report was informed by the Bank’s press service.

AccessBank retains the highest rating among financial institutions in Azerbaijan. The agency has also affirmed the Bank’s Support Rating at ‘3’ which acknowledges continued shareholder support.

AccessBank’s CEO Dr. Rolf Reichardt commented on the rating action: “The rating reflects the Bank’s sound position in the current market environment. Our strong shareholders and their firm backing are an important asset in this context. Building on our leading market position in the microfinance and SME businesses we continue to strive for best support to our clients with individual financial solutions, including digital service channels.”

Notably, AccessBank was founded in 2002 by organizations such as the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, EBRD, IFC, KfW, a German consulting company LFS Financial Systems (LFS) and AccessHolding. AccessBank – one of the leading banks of Azerbaijan, offers a full range of banking services.