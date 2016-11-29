Financial Markets Supervision Chamber insures its employees

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC) has announced an open tender for medical insurance of its personnel. Report informs referring to the official media.

Applicants for participation in the tender should submit a notarized copy of the documents concerning legal status of the applicant, a bank check for payment of participation fee, a bank guarantee in the amount of 1% of the tender offer, a license for insurance activity and permit for medical insurance, a bank reference on financial state over the past year, the financial report for 2015 with the auditor's report, a certificate from tax authorities on absence of overdue obligations.

The applicant must have at least 3 years of experience in the field of health insurance and to submit a document on provision of services to corporate clients, as well as letters of recommendation from at least two corporate customers. Fee for participation in the tender is 300 AZN. Term of service is one year from the date of the beginning on January 20, 2017.

The tender procedure will be held at 11:00 on January 16, 2017 in the administrative building of FMSC. Banking software of the tender offer must be submitted no later than 17:00, January 13, 2017, other required documents no later than 17:00, January 5, 2017 at the administrative building of the Chamber at Bulbul Avenue, 27.