Finance Ministry: We’re planning to take out loan from World Bank next year

"On one hand, we keep taking out loans from international financial organizations, and, on the other hand, we try to make the amount repay on external debt less than we borrow. As a result, we have a decline in external public debt," Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said.

Sharifov says the task was set by the President: "So, we’ll do that next year too. We are planning to attract a loan from the World Bank next year. We have already reached an agreement. The main point is related to the implementation of a project on the creation of employment opportunities. In this regard, we will use the World Bank’s experience and technical knowledge. The project is mostly aimed at carrying out technical expertise of brain products. Negotiations on loans related to this are underway, and we’ll witness its signing next year.

"The other project is about the electronification of the judicial system. As you know, the first stage of this project has already been completed. This project was also implemented jointly with the World Bank. For the continuation of this project, it is also planned to take out a loan from the World Bank."