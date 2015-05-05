Finance minister: It's necessary to assist in the financing of infrastructure projects in the region

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ On 5 May was held the second meeting of the business session of the Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Speaking at the session, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov noted that, fluctuations in the global market, the financial crisis affect the country: "In Azerbaijan, the Central Bank holds a stable exchange rate of the national currency. As a result, three agencies maintained a stable investment grade rating of Azerbaijan."

Report, the minister also noted that the fall in oil prices, the internal and external factors contribute to risk: "It's necessary to assist in the financing of infrastructure projects in the region. "Development Concept "Azerbaijan 2020: Look into the Future" will help to eliminate these problems ".

Addressing the meeting, ADB President Takehiko Nakao and representatives of other countries have expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for organizing the annual meeting of the Board of Directors in a high level.

At the end, the presidency of the Board of Directors passed from Azerbaijan to Germany.