Finance Ministry: Azerbaijan’s budget more than doubled during past decade

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ The state budget revenues have risen by 2.2-fold or AZN 12,842,100,000 since 2009 settling at AZN 23,168,000,000, Report informs referring to the Finance Ministry.

In the reporting period, non-oil revenues are forecasted to rise by 2.6-fold from AZN 3,624,000,000 in 2009 to AZN 9,467,700,000 in 2019.

Expenditures are expected to grow by 2.4-fold from AZN 10,503,800,000 to AZN 25,190,000,000. Social expenditures are predicted to increase by 2.2-fold from AZN 3,584,200,000 in 2009 to settle at AZN 7,917,800,000 in 2019 

