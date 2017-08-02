'Finance Leasing' sells bonds to 'Ata Insurance' and 'PASHA Life Insurance'

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Finance Leasing" OJSC sold bonds to 2 Azerbaijani insurance companies and 16 physical persons last year.

Report informs citing financial statement of the company.

According to information, "Finance Leasing" sold 600 bonds (300,000 AZN) at par value 500 AZN each to "Ata Insurance" OJSC, 200 bonds (100,000 AZN) at par value 500 AZN each to "PASHA Life Insurance" OJSC and 1,227 bonds (613 500 USD) at par value 500 AZN each to 16 physical persons.

Realization of interest-bearing, unsecured, unlicensed and registered bonds was carried out closed at the Baku Stock Exchange.