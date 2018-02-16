FIMSA: Securities market in Azerbaijan grew by 12%

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/6f38c155a2bbc73d128690ed2fdd26ba/25e6dd48-3d5d-4b94-b313-3d4f5028ac95_292.jpg

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2017, Azerbaijan securities market has carried out operations at 15.7 bln. AZN, which is 12% more than in 2016.

Report informs referring to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority, market of government bonds up 7.3-fold, while corporate securities secondary market 2.8 times.

Last year, the state has registered securities in sum of 11.5 bln. AZN and 4.1 bln USD.