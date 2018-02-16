 Top
    FIMSA: Securities market in Azerbaijan grew by 12%

    Capital market carried out operations at 15.7 bln AZN last year
    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2017, Azerbaijan securities market has carried out operations at 15.7 bln. AZN, which is 12% more than in 2016.

    Report informs referring to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority, market of government bonds up 7.3-fold, while corporate securities secondary market 2.8 times.

    Last year, the state has registered securities in sum of 11.5 bln. AZN and 4.1 bln USD.

