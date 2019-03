FIMSA issues license for Xalg Life Insurance company

27 March, 2019 17:51

https://report.az/storage/news/b59c3ed881be3427d196097edbf5e6f6/7f7e9a72-e173-49b2-8cd0-b720d5faa699_292.jpg Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) has issued a license for Xalg Life Insurance Company. Report informs that the number of life insurers has reached 4. Ateshgah Life Insurance, Gala Life Insurance and PASHA Life Insurance currently operate in Azerbaijan.