Fed will release its crypto-currency

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Although it's too early to talk about the release of Fed's digital currency, but we're already thinking about it”.

Report informs citing the Haberler, President of Federal Reserve Bank of New York, William Dudley has said.

Speaking at the Rutgers University in New Jersey, Dudley used the phrase "unstable" for bitcoin which costs over $ 11,000: "I'm very cautious about Bitcoin. I do not think it is a durable financial instrument. In my opinion, it is more like a speculative operation”.

Dudley said that bitcoin would not be able to compete with the US-dollar. At the same time, the Fed official noted the importance of digital currency technology.