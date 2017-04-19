Fabrizio Fraboni: Credit Information Bureau will contribute to economic growth

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan government provided enough support to creation of credit information bureau and participation of private companies in the process along with commercial banks”.

Report informs, Principal Operations Officer of International Finance Corporation (IFC) Fabrizio Fraboni told at the founding ceremony of first credit information bureau in Azerbaijan.

According to him, regular meetings, discussions have been held during 2 years until the founding meeting that took place today: “Eventually today we have a company with 22 founders. Although the company is small, it will have a serious impact on financial market and people’s well-being. We don’t mean only a development of data base, but also establishment of big infrastructure. This will contribute to the economic growth and credit information system in the country”.