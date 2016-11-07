External commitments of Azerbaijani banks declined

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of total foreign liabilities of commercial banks of Azerbaijan, as of October 1, 2016 has made 6 358 million AZN.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), as compared to the September 1, volume of total foreign liabilities decreased by 101.6 million AZN or 1.57%, from the beginning of the year by 1 846.5 million manat or 22, 5%. At the same time, compared to the same period last year there is an increase by 72.8 million AZN or 1.16%.

Analytical Group of Report considers that the reduction of liabilities of commercial banks in comparison with the beginning of the year due to the growth requirements of the CBA to these banks: "The CBA since the beginning of the year allocated to commercial banks to repay foreign debt of 1.9 billion manat. In general, in September, volume of external debts and liabilities of the banking sector to the CBA slightly declined."