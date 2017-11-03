Expert: Sharp decline in bank assets related to IBA

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ The total assets of Azerbaijani banking sector in September decreased 3.328 billion AZN or by 11,3%.

Report informs, decline was related with transfer of external and domestic liabilities of International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC (IBA) with amount of 3 billion AZN to the Ministry of Finance and “Aqrarkredit” non-banking credit organization (NBCO).

“Without considering this factor the banking sector gained growth”, a source in the financial market to Report.