Expert: 'Damage to insured persons underestimated'

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Cases regarding assessment of the damage caused still dominate in legal disputes arising in regard with insurance in Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Mukhtar Shiriyev, Director of 'Mitra' law firm, dealing with solving of insurance problems.

According to him, the insurance legislation mentions determination of amount of the damage by an insurance company or by independent experts if an insurer doesn't agree with it. In most cases, these experts do not give a decision in favor of the citizens: 'Only 20 state registered specialists are involved in assessment. These experts registered at the Financial Markets Control Chamber and have close relations with insurance companies. In other words, so to speak, they aren't acquainted with a citizen, but with insurers, so they usually don't change the determined amount of damage'.

According to M.Shiriyev, involvement of the official dealers, engaged in auto sales, to the assessment may be the way out of the situation: 'Only these dealers can accurately determine cost of repair'.