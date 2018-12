Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ In 2018, revenues of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan will be 10 676.4 mln. AZN, while expenses 11 986.5 mln. AZN.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance.

Thus, it is forecasted that the State Oil Fund's revenues will be less by 1.3% and expenses by 21.4% than in 2017.