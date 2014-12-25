Exchange Rates of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (25.12.2014)

25 December, 2014 10:20

1 USD 0.7844 1 EUR 0.9579 1 RUR 0.0146 1 AUD 0.6372 1 ARS 0.0917 100 BYR 0.0071 1 BRL 0.2910 1 AED 0.2136 1 ZAR 0.0673 100 KRW 0.0710 1 CZK 0.0345 100 CLP 0.1290 1 CNY 0.1266 1 DKK 0.1287 1 GEL 0.4177 1 HKD 0.1011 1 INR 0.0123 1 GBP 1.2199 100 IDR 0.0063 100 IRR 0.0029 1 SEK 0.1004 1 CHF 0.7974 1 ILS 0.1997 1 CAD 0.6752 1 KWD 2.6802 1 KZT 0.0043 1 KGS 0.0133 1 LTL 0.2773 100 LBP 0.0518 1 MYR 0.2244 1 MXN 0.0533 1 MDL 0.0501 1 EGP 0.1097 1 NOK 0.1054 100 UZS 0.0324 1 PLN 0.2205 1 SGD 0.5937 1 SAR 0.2090 1 SDR 1.1366 1 TRY 0.3382 1 TWD 0.0247 1 TJS 0.1500 1 TMT 0.2752 1 UAH 0.0496 100 JPY 0.6530 1 NZD 0.6070 1 XAU 923.2388 1 XAG 12.3747 1 XPT 933.4360 1 XPD 634.5796

