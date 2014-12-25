Top

Exchange Rates of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (25.12.2014)

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ.
1 USD 0.7844
1 EUR 0.9579
1 RUR 0.0146
1 AUD 0.6372
1 ARS 0.0917
100 BYR 0.0071
1 BRL 0.2910
1 AED 0.2136
1 ZAR 0.0673
100 KRW 0.0710
1 CZK 0.0345
100 CLP 0.1290
1 CNY 0.1266
1 DKK 0.1287
1 GEL 0.4177
1 HKD 0.1011
1 INR 0.0123
1 GBP 1.2199
100 IDR 0.0063
100 IRR 0.0029
1 SEK 0.1004
1 CHF 0.7974
1 ILS 0.1997
1 CAD 0.6752
1 KWD 2.6802
1 KZT 0.0043
1 KGS 0.0133
1 LTL 0.2773
100 LBP 0.0518
1 MYR 0.2244
1 MXN 0.0533
1 MDL 0.0501
1 EGP 0.1097
1 NOK 0.1054
100 UZS 0.0324
1 PLN 0.2205
1 SGD 0.5937
1 SAR 0.2090
1 SDR 1.1366
1 TRY 0.3382
1 TWD 0.0247
1 TJS 0.1500
1 TMT 0.2752
1 UAH 0.0496
100 JPY 0.6530
1 NZD 0.6070
1 XAU 923.2388
1 XAG 12.3747
1 XPT 933.4360
1 XPD 634.5796
