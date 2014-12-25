|1 USD
|0.7844
|1 EUR
|0.9579
|1 RUR
|0.0146
|1 AUD
|0.6372
|1 ARS
|0.0917
|100 BYR
|0.0071
|1 BRL
|0.2910
|1 AED
|0.2136
|1 ZAR
|0.0673
|100 KRW
|0.0710
|1 CZK
|0.0345
|100 CLP
|0.1290
|1 CNY
|0.1266
|1 DKK
|0.1287
|1 GEL
|0.4177
|1 HKD
|0.1011
|1 INR
|0.0123
|1 GBP
|1.2199
|100 IDR
|0.0063
|100 IRR
|0.0029
|1 SEK
|0.1004
|1 CHF
|0.7974
|1 ILS
|0.1997
|1 CAD
|0.6752
|1 KWD
|2.6802
|1 KZT
|0.0043
|1 KGS
|0.0133
|1 LTL
|0.2773
|100 LBP
|0.0518
|1 MYR
|0.2244
|1 MXN
|0.0533
|1 MDL
|0.0501
|1 EGP
|0.1097
|1 NOK
|0.1054
|100 UZS
|0.0324
|1 PLN
|0.2205
|1 SGD
|0.5937
|1 SAR
|0.2090
|1 SDR
|1.1366
|1 TRY
|0.3382
|1 TWD
|0.0247
|1 TJS
|0.1500
|1 TMT
|0.2752
|1 UAH
|0.0496
|100 JPY
|0.6530
|1 NZD
|0.6070
|1 XAU
|923.2388
|1 XAG
|12.3747
|1 XPT
|933.4360
|1 XPD
|634.5796
Exchange Rates of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (25.12.2014)Exchange Rates of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (25.12.2014) 1 USD / 0.7844
Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ.
https://report.az/storage/news/c2759c8971daf1d7e5e8b42d002962e5/1ddf8ae3-3ccb-4946-b2d0-5bd223e9bf22_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- CBA currency exchange rates (22.04.2020) 22 April, 2020 / 09:53
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.04.2020) 22 April, 2020 / 09:22
- 173 foreign companies established in Azerbaijan last month 21 April, 2020 / 16:12
- Demand for dollar decreases in deposit auction 21 April, 2020 / 13:12
- CBA announces 5 tenders 21 April, 2020 / 10:33
- CBA currency exchange rates (21.04.2020) 21 April, 2020 / 09:47
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.04.2020) 21 April, 2020 / 09:26
- Europe to create bank against coronavirus: FT 20 April, 2020 / 16:33
- Demand exceeds supply 2.4-fold in deposit auction 20 April, 2020 / 12:15
- CBA currency exchange rates (20.04.2020) 20 April, 2020 / 09:25