    Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (14.08.2015)

    1 USD - 1.0485 AZN

    Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar has not changed and remains at 1,0485 manats.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,08% and amounted to 1,1693 manats. According to the information, the ruble decreased by 0,61% and amounted to 0,01620 manats.

    1 USD 1.0485 AZN
    1 EUR 1.1693 AZN
    1 RUR 0.0162 AZN
    1 AUD 0.7721 AZN
    1 ARS 0.1135 AZN
    100 BYR 0.0066 AZN
    1 BRL 0.2976 AZN
    1 AED 0.2855 AZN
    1 ZAR 0.0817 AZN
    100 KRW 0.0891 AZN
    1 CZK 0.0433 AZN
    100 CLP 0.1528 AZN
    1 CNY 0.1638 AZN
    1 DKK 0.1567 AZN
    1 GEL 0.4510 AZN
    1 HKD 0.1352 AZN
    1 INR 0.0161 AZN
    1 GBP 1.6368AZN
    100 IDR 0.0076AZN
    100 IRR 0.0035 AZN
    1 SEK 0.1237AZN
    1 CHF 1.0741AZN
    1 ILS 0.2762AZN
    1 CAD 0.8021AZN
    1 KWD 3.4661AZN
    1 KZT 0.0056 AZN
    1 KGS 0.0167 AZN
    100 LBP 0.0696 AZN
    1 MYR 0.2572AZN
    1 MXN 0.0638AZN
    1 MDL 0.0557AZN
    1 EGP 0.1339AZN
    1 NOK 0.1279AZN
    100 UZS 0.0406AZN
    1 PLN 0.2796AZN
    1 SGD 0.7468 AZN
    1 SAR 0.2795 AZN
    1 SDR 1.4697AZN
    1 TRY 0.3693AZN
    1 TWD 0.0325 AZN
    1 TJS 0.1674AZN
    1 TMT 0.2996 AZN
    1 UAH 0.0489 AZN
    100 JPY 0.8427AZN
    1 NZD 0.6853AZN
    1 XAU 1170.9124 AZN
    1 XAG 16.1469 AZN
    1 XPT 1035.9180 AZN
    1 XPD 649.0215 AZN
