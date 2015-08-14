Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (14.08.2015)

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar has not changed and remains at 1,0485 manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,08% and amounted to 1,1693 manats. According to the information, the ruble decreased by 0,61% and amounted to 0,01620 manats.