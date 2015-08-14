Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (14.08.2015)

https://report.az/storage/news/f012f3e2a2bf87e83d4b1b3496435d7b/42f266b4-be56-42f2-95e1-f55e6d27f681_292.jpg
Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar has not changed and remains at 1,0485 manats.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,08% and amounted to 1,1693 manats. According to the information, the ruble decreased by 0,61% and amounted to 0,01620 manats.
|1 USD
|1.0485 AZN
|1 EUR
|1.1693 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0162 AZN
|1 AUD
|0.7721 AZN
|1 ARS
|0.1135 AZN
|100 BYR
|0.0066 AZN
|1 BRL
|0.2976 AZN
|1 AED
|0.2855 AZN
|1 ZAR
|0.0817 AZN
|100 KRW
|0.0891 AZN
|1 CZK
|0.0433 AZN
|100 CLP
|0.1528 AZN
|1 CNY
|0.1638 AZN
|1 DKK
|0.1567 AZN
|1 GEL
|0.4510 AZN
|1 HKD
|0.1352 AZN
|1 INR
|0.0161 AZN
|1 GBP
|1.6368AZN
|100 IDR
|0.0076AZN
|100 IRR
|0.0035 AZN
|1 SEK
|0.1237AZN
|1 CHF
|1.0741AZN
|1 ILS
|0.2762AZN
|1 CAD
|0.8021AZN
|1 KWD
|3.4661AZN
|1 KZT
|0.0056 AZN
|1 KGS
|0.0167 AZN
|100 LBP
|0.0696 AZN
|1 MYR
|0.2572AZN
|1 MXN
|0.0638AZN
|1 MDL
|0.0557AZN
|1 EGP
|0.1339AZN
|1 NOK
|0.1279AZN
|100 UZS
|0.0406AZN
|1 PLN
|0.2796AZN
|1 SGD
|0.7468 AZN
|1 SAR
|0.2795 AZN
|1 SDR
|1.4697AZN
|1 TRY
|0.3693AZN
|1 TWD
|0.0325 AZN
|1 TJS
|0.1674AZN
|1 TMT
|0.2996 AZN
|1 UAH
|0.0489 AZN
|100 JPY
|0.8427AZN
|1 NZD
|0.6853AZN
|1 XAU
|1170.9124 AZN
|1 XAG
|16.1469 AZN
|1 XPT
|1035.9180 AZN
|1 XPD
|649.0215 AZN
Tural İbadlıNews Author