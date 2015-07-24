Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (24.07.2015)

https://report.az/storage/news/27139e38fb466225508aa2d4c53ba387/1c25a972-43ed-402d-8083-2dbc57087404_292.jpg
Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR), U.S. dollar decreased today by 0,01% and reached 1,0494 manats.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro went up by 0,24% and amounted to 1,1515 manats. According to the information, the least change among currencies in circulation was recorded in the Russian Ruble. Thus, the exchange rate of the ruble against manat fell by 1,10% to 0,0181 manats.
|1 USD
|1.0494 AZN
|1 EUR
|1.1515 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0181 AZN
|1 AUD
|0.7651 AZN
|1 ARS
|0.1144 AZN
|100 BYR
|0.0069 AZN
|1 BRL
|0.3192 AZN
|1 AED
|0.2857 AZN
|1 ZAR
|0.0839 AZN
|100 KRW
|0.0899 AZN
|1 CZK
|0.0426 AZN
|100 CLP
|0.1596 AZN
|1 CNY
|0.1690AZN
|1 DKK
|0.1543 AZN
|1 GEL
|0.4629AZN
|1 HKD
|0.1354AZN
|1 INR
|0.0164AZN
|1 GBP
|1.6279AZN
|100 IDR
|0.0078AZN
|100 IRR
|0.0036 AZN
|1 SEK
|0.1223AZN
|1 CHF
|1.0919AZN
|1 ILS
|0.2744AZN
|1 CAD
|0.8056AZN
|1 KWD
|3.4630AZN
|1 KZT
|0.0056 AZN
|1 KGS
|0.0167AZN
|100 LBP
|0.0697AZN
|1 MYR
|0.2757AZN
|1 MXN
|0.0647AZN
|1 MDL
|0.0552AZN
|1 EGP
|0.1340 AZN
|1 NOK
|0.1279AZN
|100 UZS
|0.0408 AZN
|1 PLN
|0.2796AZN
|1 SGD
|0.7655 AZN
|1 SAR
|0.2798 AZN
|1 SDR
|1.4649AZN
|1 TRY
|0.3832AZN
|1 TWD
|0.0334 AZN
|1 TJS
|0.1675AZN
|1 TMT
|0.3000 AZN
|1 UAH
|0.0469 AZN
|100 JPY
|0.8465AZN
|1 NZD
|0.6905AZN
|1 XAU
|1151.6116 AZN
|1 XAG
|15.3422 AZN
|1 XPT
|1035.7578 AZN
|1 XPD
|662.1714 AZN
Tural İbadlıNews Author