Exchange Rates of Central Bank (31.01.2018)

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar has not changed and remained at 1,7001 AZN.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,41% and made 2,1116 AZN
Russian ruble has not changed and remains at 0,0302 AZN.
|1 USD
|1.7001 AZN
|1 EUR
|2.1116 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0302 AZN
