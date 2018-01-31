 Top
    Exchange Rates of Central Bank (31.01.2018)

    1 USD - 1.7001 AZN

    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), US-dollar has not changed and remained at 1,7001 AZN.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,41% and made 2,1116 AZN

    Russian ruble has not changed and remains at 0,0302 AZN. 

