 Top

Exchange Rates of Central Bank (29.09.2017)

Exchange Rates of Central Bank (29.09.2017)
1 USD - 1.7002 AZN

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/

1 USD 1.7002 AZN
1 EUR 2.0027 AZN
1 RUR 0.0293 AZN
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi